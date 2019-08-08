Six child labourers rescued in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Jamankira Police rescued at least six child labourers from different roadside eateries located in Sambalpur district today.

According to reports, the police team along with Kuchinda Childline members conducted simultaneous raids at the roadside dhabas under ‘Operation Pari’ following multiple complains regarding the activity.

During the crackdown, cops rescued six minor kids who were engaged in various forms of work at the roadside restaurants.

At present, the kids have been sent to the Sambalpur-based Child Welfare Committee. The operation to rescue other child labourers will further continue in next days, reports added.