Six Celebrities Shortlisted By Odisha CEO For Poll Awareness Among Voters

Bhubaneswar: In order to spread awareness among voters for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has shortlisted six celebrities of the state.

A state-level SVEEP committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Odisha CEO Surendra Kumar, where the names of celebrities were shortlisted under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation program.

The shortlisted personalities to be appointed as ‘State Icons’ are sprinter Dutee Chand, para-athlete Jayanti Behera, para shuttler Pramod Bhagat, singer Rituraj Mohanty and cine artistes Sivani Sangita & Swaraj.

The list of celebrities has been sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for approval. The ‘State Icons’ will be involved in awareness programmes to encourage young and new voters to exercise their franchise in the elections, the Odisha CEO said.

Kumar also informed that the district administration will make necessary arrangements for the differently-abled voters across the state. These voters will be brought to the polling booths by the district administration and dropped back at their respective houses after the polling.