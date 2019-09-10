Six awarded 20-yr jail, fined Rs 60K for gangrape of minor girl in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A local court in Keonjhar district on Tuesday awarded 20 years jail terms to six persons after convicting them of gangrape of a minor girl in 2015.

The Keonjhar ADJ Court found the six persons guilty of gangrape of the minor girl hailing from Barbil area of Keonjhar district and handed down the punishment under the POCSO Act.

The convicts are Bharat Hesa, Manoj Naik, Bulu Patra, Soni Mahakud, Shriram Oram and Jhandu Munda. They have also been penalised Rs 60,000 each by the Keonjhar ADJ court.

According to the case diary, the minor girl was kidnapped by the six convicts when she had gone to a nearby market. They took her into a jungle and took turns to rape her. After committing the crime, they dumped the girl in the forest.

After a frantic search, family members of the victim found her in the forest and admitted her to a hospital. Subsequently, they lodged a complaint with the police.

Acting on a complaint, the police had arrested six persons and forwarded them to court. The ADJ court today pronounced the verdict after examining the police records and other evidence.