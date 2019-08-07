Situation Report on Heavy Rainfall and Flood in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: ​Heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall occurred during the last 24 hours in different parts especially in the Southern and South-Interior districts of Odisha, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner informed.

As recorded at 8.30 AM today, more than 100 mm average rainfall has occurred in a day in 6 districts namely, Kandhamal-183.2 mm, Rayagada-163.4 mm, Malkangiri-129.3 mm, Koraput-113.9 mm, Kalahandi-109.4 mm and Ganjam-104.6 mm. 3 Blocks have recorded rainfall of more than 300 mm.

The Blocks are Lanjigarh of Kalahandi district -382.6 mm, Kashipur of Rayagada district – 317.4 mm and Kotagarh of Kandhamal district – 308 mm. Seven Blocks have recorded rainfall between 200 and 300 mm and 67 more Blocks have recorded rainfall between 100 mm and 200 mm.

​As a result of incessant rainfall, flood/ water logging situation has been experienced in some districts of Southern Odisha. The water level in River Vamsadhara at Gunupur had risen to 85.15 m at 11 AM against the danger level of 84.6 m. The water has receded to 84.10 m at 3 PM. and at Kashinagar it had risen to 56.15 m at 12.00 Noon against the danger level of 54.60 m. The water has receded to 56.02 m at 3 PM.

​The local situation of different districts are as follows:

Rayagada: Due to waterlogging, nearly 70 families in Gaudari NAC have been shifted to safe buildings. Similarly, 70 persons have been evacuated in Bissam Cuttack to Green College Building. Besides, 200 persons in Kalyansinghpur area and 25 persons in Gunupur area have been evacuated to safe shelters. 3 relief camps have been opened and free kitchen started. As reported 8 Blocks (Bissamcuttack, Chandrapur, Gudari, Gunupur, Kalyansingpur, Kashipur, Muniguda, Ramanaguda) have been affected.

Gajapati: 125 people of village Badigan (Kashinagar Block) have been evacuated and sheltered in Nua-Badigan UP School. 200 people have been evacuated in Kashinagar NAC and sheltered in Varanasi High School. Dry food has been provided to the people evacuated and free kitchens have been started. Flood Water is flowing 3 ft above the road connecting to Kashinagar-Kidigan. Movement on this road has been prohibited. Fire Service Teams and ODRAF Team of OSAP 8th Bn, Chatrapur have been deployed in Kashinagar Block.

Koraput: Water is flowing over Puruna Nala near Puruna Borigumma under B. Singhpur G.P. of Borrigumma Block. Tahsildar Borrigumma and police are on the spot. Traffic has been diverted.

Kandhamal: Two diversion roads (one at Tikabali in NH 157 connecting Berhampur & another at Tumudibandh in NH 59 connecting Kalahandi ) and two small bridges have been damaged. The restoration process is going on. Traffic is diverted through other nearby routes. 130 persons in Tumudibandh and Kotagada Block have been evacuated to safe shelters. Two persons (Dinabandhu Majhi aged about 48 years old and his son Purendra Majhi aged about 30 years old) of Mundimaska village under Bilamal GP of Tumudibandh block are missing.

Malkangiri: Due to incessant rainfall, most of the bridges like Pangam, MV 90, Kangrukonda, Chalanguda, Undrukonda, Potteru, MV 37, Korukonda were overtopped. As a result, communication in most of the major roads was affected. In the meantime, the road to Korukonda and Balimela has been opened as water has receded from the bridges at MV-11 and MV-37. Police personnel have been deployed in major bridges to restrict the traffic to avoid any untoward situation. One ODRAF team and Fire Service Teams have been deployed in the district. 2172 persons have been evacuated in 6 Blocks (Malkangiri, Khairaput, Mathili, Korukonda, Kalimela and Podia) to 24 shelters. Free kitchen centres have been opened for them.

Kalahandi: 105 persons have been evacuated in Kalampur Block and Lanjigarh Block to safe shelters.

Deployment of ODRAF and Fire Service Units: seven ODRAF Teams have been deployed @1 each to the districts of Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts. Fire service teams in the respective districts have also been deployed.

Senior Officers have been deployed to different Blocks and vulnerable locations. Keeping in view the warning issued by IMD, the concerned Collectors have been asked to take all necessary steps to meet the possible flood/ water logging situation.