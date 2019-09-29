Situation in Kashmir Valley is normal, no curfew in force: Home Minister

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said life is normal in the Kashmir Valley after scrapping of Article 370 and there is no curfew.

Shah rejected the media reports that curfew is in force in Kashmir Valley. The authorities have clamped Section 144 in eight police station regions of the state, he added.

All landline phones are working normally and people are visiting hospitals for their treatment, the Home Minister said and added that they are doing their routine work as usual.

Delivering a lecture on national security at a function in the national capital, the Home Minister lambasted the Opposition of taking political advantage and indulging in vote bank politics. The BJP believed that articles like 370 are against national unity and integrity.

The Home Minister allayed apprehensions that Kashmiri culture will be adversely affected after the abrogation of Article 370. India is a diverse country with multiple cultures and languages, he added.