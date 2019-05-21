Sitting NNP MLA, 6 others killed in militant attack in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: A sitting National People’s Party (NPP) MLA from Khonsa West Assembly constituency, Tirong Aboh, and six others were killed in attack in Arunachal Pradesh.

It is suspected that the NSCN (National Socialist Council of Nagaland) militants could be behind the attack. The gory incident  took place at Bogapani village of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Aboh was seeking re-election from Khonsa West Assembly seat. The result of Assembly Elections in Arunachal Pradesh will be declared on May 23.

Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad K Sangma has confirmed the attack.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma said the NPP strongly condemned the “brutal attack on Tirong Aboh and his family and his security personnel.”

