SIT questions Swami Chinmayanand on sexual misconduct case

Shahjahanpur: Former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on sexual misconduct case.

He was accused of sexual misconduct by a law student. The 23-year-old postgraduate student has alleged that she was raped repeatedly and “physically exploited” for a year by the BJP leader, whose organization runs several colleges in Shahjahanpur.

According to reports, the SIT interrogated the BJP leader at the reserve police lines here in Uttar Pradesh late on Thursday. Chinmayanand was accompanied by his lawyer Om Singh.

The SIT had recorded the statement of SS Law College Principal Sanjay Kumar Baranwal and Secretary Avanish Misra in this connection.

The 72-year-old leader reportedly denied the allegations and claimed that he was being asked for money by some boys. He said a conspiracy was hatched against him.