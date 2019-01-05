Sisir Saras 2019 kicks off in city

Bhubaneswar: The 10-day Sisir Saras 2019, the annual fair for handicrafts and indigenous rural products organized by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) was inaugurated at the IDCO Exhibition Ground here on Friday.

Panchayati Raj Minister Pradeep Maharathy inaugurated the fair.

Rural producers and artisans from around 23 states from the country have put up their stalls in the annual fair. As many as 612 participants have take part in the event for sale of various handicraft, cottage and handloom products.

The Odisha stalls has put on display some of the state’s best rural products such as terracotta handicrafts, home décor items made of seashells and paddy craft. The state’s Sambalpuri and ikkat print saris are also on display in the fair.

Food kiosks selling natural ingredients, spices, pickles and traditional delicacies from various parts of the country are also available in the stalls..

The exhibition will also have cultural performances by troupes from various states and Odisha in the evening during the 10-day annual event..

The fair aims to provide a platform to the rural artisans to market their products, organisers said..