Singapore Open: Sindhu, Saina & Sameer enter quarters

Singapore: Ace shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma entered the quarterfinals of Singapore Open on Thursday.

P.V. Sindhu advanced to the women’s singles quarterfinals with a straight game win over Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark. Sindhu took just 39 minutes to record a 21-13, 21-19 win over the world number 22.

The Olympic silver medallist will next face China’s Cai Yanyan in the quarterfinal.

Saina Nehwal defeated Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-16, 18-21, 21-19. Last week, Chochuwong had defeated Saina 20-22, 21-15, 21-10 in the first round of Malaysia Open.

In Men’s Singles, Sameer Verma continued his impressive run, beating China’s Lu Guangzu 21-15, 21-18.

Parupalli Kashyap, who defeated Japan’s Yu Igarashi in the final round of the qualification to seal his place in the main draw, was knocked out after losing 9-21, 21-15, 16-21 to China’s Chen Long in the second round.

The reigning Olympic champion defeated Kashyap in 71 minutes.

