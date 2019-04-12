Singapore Open: PV Sindhu storms into semi-final

Singapore: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-final of Singapore Open 2019 with 21-13, 17-21, 21-14 win in the quarter-final on Friday.

Fourth-seeded Sindhu defeated world No.18 and 2017 BWF World Junior Championship bronze-medallist Cai Yanyan of China in the quarter-final clash.

Sindhu will next face arch-rival and second seed Nozomi Okuhara in the semi-final on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, sixth seed Saina Nehwal lost her women’s singles quarter-final match to Okuhara in a one-sided affair with 21-8, 21-13 scoreline.

Notably, Saina had withdrawn from Swiss Open and India Open last month due to a stomach illness and it seemed the ace shuttler hadn’t recovered well from the setback.

