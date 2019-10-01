Sindhu slips to world no 6, Kashyap jumps to 25th spot

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Sindhu
7

New Delhi: Former Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu slipped a place to the sixth spot after early exits at the China Open and Korea Open while, Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap placed at 25 in the latest BWF ranking on Tuesday.

Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap broke into the top 25 in the latest BWF rankings while World champion P V Sindhu dropped a rung to the sixth spot. Saina Nehwal remained static at No. 8 despite her opening-round loss at Korea, where she had to battle a stomach ailment.

Related Posts

10th Asian Age Group Ch’ships: India’s…

Indian Men’s Hockey Team beat World Champions Belgium…

Ind vs SA 1st Test: Pant Out, Saha In

Among other Indians, Kidambi Srikanth, B. Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma improved a place each to occupy the 9th, 12th and 17th spots respectively.

Thailand Open winners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained at the 12th spot in men’s doubles, while Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who had finished runners-up at the Maldives, gained a spot to reach 19th position.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

10th Asian Age Group Ch’ships: India’s…

Indian Men’s Hockey Team beat World Champions Belgium…

Ind vs SA 1st Test: Pant Out, Saha In

1 of 466