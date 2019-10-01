Sindhu slips to world no 6, Kashyap jumps to 25th spot

New Delhi: Former Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu slipped a place to the sixth spot after early exits at the China Open and Korea Open while, Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap placed at 25 in the latest BWF ranking on Tuesday.

Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap broke into the top 25 in the latest BWF rankings while World champion P V Sindhu dropped a rung to the sixth spot. Saina Nehwal remained static at No. 8 despite her opening-round loss at Korea, where she had to battle a stomach ailment.

Among other Indians, Kidambi Srikanth, B. Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma improved a place each to occupy the 9th, 12th and 17th spots respectively.

Thailand Open winners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained at the 12th spot in men’s doubles, while Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who had finished runners-up at the Maldives, gained a spot to reach 19th position.