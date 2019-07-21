Sindhu settles for silver at Indonesia Open after losing to Yamaguchi

Jakarta: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu settled for silver after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the final of the Indonesia Open on Sunday.

Sindhu lost the match 15-21, 16-21 in less than an hour to suffer her fifth defeat to Yamaguchi. This was the 15th meeting between the two players and Sindhu still holds a 10-5 head to head lead over her.

The first game was a close affair with the two players going toe to toe for much of it. After 8-8, however, it was the Hyderabadi shutter who took three consecutive points as Yamaguchi missed her lines and the World No. 5 ranked Indian went into the first game interval with an 11-8 lead.

The Olympic silver medalist had come into the contest with a favourable 10-4 head-to-head record against the Japanese.

This was Sindhu’s first final of 2019. She has had two semi-final finishes this year at the India Open in March, the Singapore Open in April.

She will next be seen at the Japan Open in July and the Thailand Open in August in the lead up to the BWF World Championships.