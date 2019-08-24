Sindhu enters finals of BWF World Championships for 3rd consecutive time

Basel: PV Sindhu outclassed China’s Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 in a 40-minute long one-sided semi-final match to enter the World Championships final in Basel today.

For a third consecutive time, the 24-year-old shuttler stormed into the finals of BWF World Championships. Sindhu started the women’s semi-final match with complete dominance and clinched the first game within a quarter of an hour.

P.V. Sindhu clinched silver medals in the last two editions of the premier international badminton event. She lost to Carolina Marin of Spain in 2018.

Hat-trick of finals! 💪@Pvsindhu1 maintains her perfect record against Chinese shuttlers at #BWFWorldChampionships to dismiss WR 3 #ChenYufei 2⃣1⃣-7⃣, 2⃣1⃣-1⃣4⃣ to advance to the final for the 3rd year in a row! One win away from the #GOLD! 👏#IndiaontheRise #Sindhu pic.twitter.com/kaCbkpECst — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 24, 2019

Sindhu continued to dominate the Chinese shuttler in the second game. However, Yu Fei showed some fight in the second game as compared to the one-sided first game. But it wasn’t enough to stop the Indian shuttler as she took the second game to enter the finals.

Sindhu made full use of her height and reached to farthest corners of the court to hand the Chinese shuttler a 21-14 defeat in the second game.

Yu Fei improved a bit in the second game but continued to gift Sindhu points throughout the 25-minute-long contest. She couldn’t claim two consecutive points in the match until the mid-break of the second game.

PV Sindhu will now face Okuhara in the 2019 BWF World Championships final on Sunday. The Japanese shuttler defeated Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 17-21, 21-18, 21-15 in the semi-finals on Saturday.