Sindh activist urges PM Modi, President Trump to help get independence

Houston: A Sindh activist here has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump to help Sindh get independence from Pakistan.

The activist, Zafar, has said that Sindhi people had come to Houston to convey their message of seeking “freedom” in the region. The activist said PM Modi and US President Donald Trump should act against Pakistan and must declare Pakistani Army and ISI as terrorist outfits.

Zafar came down heavily on Imran Khan government in Pakistan and said Islamabad was using Islamic radicalisation to crush the rights of minorities.

India had helped Bangladesh attain freedom from Pakistan in 1971. New Delhi should also help the Sindh community in achieving independence from Pakistan, the activist opined.