Similipal Tiger Reserve to remain close for tourists from June 5 to Oct 31

Mayurbhanj: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district will remain closed for tourists and visitors from June 16 to October 31 in view of the ensuing monsoons.

“The park will remain closed from June 16 to October 31 for the monsoon season,” said a forest department official.

The two entry points located at Kaliani and Pithabata will remain closed for the visitors during this period. The closure is a routine affair every year as it is mating season for the animals, the official added.

The STR, spread over an area of 2,750 sq km, attracts thousands of domestic as well as international tourists with its breathtaking waterfalls and vast species of wild lives including the black Melanistic Royal Bengal Tiger.