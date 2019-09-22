Sikh community meets PM Modi in Houston

Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with members of Sikh community in Houston, United States.

During the interaction, the members of Sikh community lauded PM Modi on some key decisions taken by his government since coming to power for the second term.

The Sikh community also submitted a memorandum to the prime minister.

Submitting the memorandum, the Sikh community urged PM Modi to address the issues of 1984 Sikh genocide, in which thousands of Sikhs were killed across the country after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Sikh community also demanded that the name of Delhi Airport should be changed from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Guru Nanak Dev International Airport.

They also requested the prime minister to address the issues of Article 25 of the Indian Constitution and Anand Marriage Act, Visa and Passport renewal of asylees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Houston to address 50,000 Indian-Americans for the big-ticket ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event where US President Donald Trump will be joining him to address a mega rally.

PM Modi arrived in Houston on Saturday and tweeted, “Howdy, Houston”, the traditional way of greeting in Texas. Hours after arrival, PM Modi met leaders of the energy sector in the US with a focus on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and the United States.