Siachen is open for tourists, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said Siachen is now open for tourists. It is world’s highest battlefield. The area from Base Camp to Kumar Post is open.

Singh inaugurated the newly constructed ‘Colonel Chewang Rinchen Bridge’ at Shyok River in Ladakh. This will provide all-weather connectivity in the region.

Known as ‘Lion of Ladakh’, Rinchen was only 17 when he volunteered for defending his motherland against Pakistani tribal raiders. Colonel Rinchen is one of the six Indian service personnel to have won the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) twice.

