SI accused of harassing woman constable in Rourkela

Sundargarh: A woman constable has accused a sub-inspector (SI) of Excise department for allegedly harassing and torturing her in Rourkela.

The matter came to light after the victim lodged a complaint at Mahila police station here today.

As per allegations, SI Surya Narayan Rath had been harassing the woman constable for the last five months. The victim further alleged that though she alerted the higher authorities about the matter, no actions have been taken in this regard so far.

Acting on the complaint the Sector-3 police have initiated a probe into the matter.