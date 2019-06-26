Shocking! Stray dog feeds on infant’s corpse inside Balasore DHH

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a stray dog was found feeding on the corpse of an infant inside the premises of the Balasore district headquarters hospital on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, at around 5 pm, some relatives of patients spotted a stray dog pull out an infant’s dead body from a nullah outside the Maternity unit of the DHH and started feeding on the corpse.

Some onlookers immediately drove the dog away from the corpse of the infant and informed the hospital authority about the same. Soon after that, hospital staff arrived at the spot and recovered the infant’s mortal remains.

On being asked, CDMO Dulal Sen Jagdev said, ‘The stillborn baby was handed over to the family members, who might have dumped it and left. The body, however, has been recovered and buried.”