Shocking! Man shoots video as wife raped by friend in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly raped in front of her husband by the latter’s friend and the entire act was recorded in a cellphone.

The incident took place at Anandapur under Ghashipura police limits of Keonjhar district. The accused husband and his friend were detained following a complaint.

According to sources, the woman was taken to a secluded place where she was raped by her husband’s friend. Instead of protest, her husband filmed the entire act with his cellphone.

Both the accused were in an inebriated condition during the crime, sources added.

Later, the victim lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. Acting swiftly, the police registered a case and detained the accused husband and the rapist.

This is the second time such an incident happened in the state this month. On June 20, a woman was raped by her husband’s friend in Kandira area under Rajanagar police limits of Kendrapara district.

