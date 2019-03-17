Shocking! ‘Dead’ youth wakes up moments before postmortem at Bhadrak hospital

Bhadrak: In a shocking instance of medical negligence, a doctor pronounced a youth dead and sent him for post-mortem even if he was alive.

The youth, identified as Sujit, woke up moments before he was being sent for a postmortem.

The shocking incident was reported from the district headquarters hospital in Bhadrak. The family members of the youth lodged a complaint with the local police in this regard.

According to sources, Sujit was admitted to the hospital the previous night. The doctor treating the youth pronounced him dead after the check-up. However, he came back to life after a few hours.

Tension erupted at the hospital following the incident. The irate family members of the youth sought stringent action against the accused doctor.