Shocked by hubby’s death, woman dies in Balasore village

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a woman collapsed and died following her husband’s death due to heart stroke in Banaparia village under Remuna block of Balasore district today.

The deceased has been identified as Saraswati Mahalik, wife of Suresh Mahalik of Banaparia village in the district.

According to sources, Suresh was aged about 63-year-old and was suffering from heart disease. He breathed his last at home last night. While the body was taken to being taken to the burial ground, Saraswati collapsed in sorrow and after some time she also breathed her last.

The grief gripped the village following the incident. Scores of locals also paid their last respect to the couple, whose death glorifies true love.

The villagers later made arrangements for their last rites and the couple was consigned to flames together.