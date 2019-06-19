Shiv Sena stakes claim for Maharashtra CM post through Saamana editorial

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Wednesday, has made a statement staking claim for the post of the state Chief Minister.

The National Democratic Alliance’s biggest ally at the Centre has staked the claim ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The editorial said:“ Shiv Sena is a growing party and now holds a strong presence in the western state of India. We may have an alliance with the BJP but we are growing steadily. After the state elections, there will be saffronisation in the state and a chief minister from Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.”

It is worthwhile to mention that Shiv Sena leaders, including party spokesperson Sanjay Raut and former chief minister Manohar Joshi, had pitched Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya as the next Chief Ministerial candidate.

Observers maintained that the Shiv Sena is resorting to pressure tactic as Union Home Minister Amit Shah has frequently said that the Chief Minister will always be from the BJP.

Both Shiv Sena and BJP have continued to harbour differences over seat sharing and Ram temple issue in Ayodhya, but have always brokered a deal on amicable terms just before elections.