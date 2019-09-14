Shiv Sena raps BJP over economic slowdown

Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Saturday said that questions regarding the state of the economy of the country cannot be ignored in view of economic slowdown.

In its editorial in Saamana, the Sena said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were doing a “great job”. But, their ministers were making their task tougher by “mocking the deteriorating state of economy and employment” in the country.

The editorial said:”Our ministers are out to change the basics of science. But can the research of the ministers provide employment to lakhs of people who have lost their jobs?”