Shiv Sena mouthpiece raps Pak for insulting guests at Iftar party

Mumbai: Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece, Saamana, has condemned the foul treatment of guests by Pakistan’s ISI at Iftar party hosted by Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The BJP ally has criticized Pakistan government over the Iftar party row and advised the Indian government not to forget the “ruckus” created by the “Pakistani drunken monkeys”.

The editorial said: “Pakistan is like a drunken monkey. The ruckus created by these monkeys in the Iftar party organized by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad is unbearable. Pakistan has been choked by India after the Balakot strike”.

The editorial further said the listing of Maulana Masood Azhar has resulted in a diplomatic embarrassment for Pakistan.

Pakistan premier Imran Khan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his second-term victory and reportedly expressed hope that the two countries would work together for peace and development. But, is this the step for a peaceful solution to issues?, the editorial questioned.

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Saturday had organized the Iftar party and had invited prominent personalities in the city. The guests were subjected to humiliating checks as ISI which threw a ring around Hotel Serena where it was hosted.

