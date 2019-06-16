Shiv Sena chief urges PM to bring ordinance for Ram temple construction

Ayodhya: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said Prime Minister has the courage and he should bring ordinance to construct Ram temple soon.

Thackeray, accompanied by family members and all 18 Members of Parliament (MP) of the party, offered prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. He raised the pitch for construction of temple through ordinance route.

Thackeray said:”The matter is in court for a long time. The government is strong now and we all are together. The Prime Minister has the courage to take the decision. If the government takes the decision to build Ram Temple there will be no one to stop it.”

The Shiv Sena chief arrived in a chartered plane along with wife Rashmi and son Aditya Thackeray and went to the hotel where he was joined by his MPs.

Thackeray told news agencies that the Lok Sabha session will begin from tomorrow. The Shiv Sena parliamentarians have come here to take the blessings of Ram Lalla before entering the House.

Last month, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat had given a veiled warning to the BJP suggesting that RSS will have to resolve the matter on its own.