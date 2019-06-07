Shiv Sena-BJP alliance runs into trouble over seat sharing in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance has ran into hurdle over seat-sharing ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls, according to reports.

The BJP ally has reportedly demanded 144 seats, while BJP is willing to offer only 135 seats in the 288-member Assembly.

BJP has chalked out an arrangement where both the parties will get 135 seats each with the remaining being given to smaller parties.

But, it is reliably learnt that Shiv Sena has demanded 144 seats, 50 percent of the total assembly seats in Maharashtra.

BJP has increased its tally to 122 seats in 2014. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, got 63 seats only. The NCP and the Congress were trounced by BJP-Shiv Sena combine.

The NCP-Congress again seemed to be struggling with senior party leaders jumping ship. Recently, senior leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil has joined the BJP and is expected to be given ministerial berth in the upcoming cabinet expansion.