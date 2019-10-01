Shirdi-Puri Express suffers detachment near Puri

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Shirdi-Puri Express
Puri: The Sainagar Shirdi-Puri Express suffered a detachment from the engine near Delang Railway Station of Puri district last night.

As per reports, Sainagar Shirdi-Puri Express train left the Jatni Station at around 10 am. After running for a few kilometres, the two boogies of the train detached from the engine near Delang railway station while changing the tracks.

“Two coach numbers, S-4 and S-5 got detached due to breakage of a coupling hook. All the passengers were safe but the incident delayed the train by an hour,” a railway official said.

The train was halted for an hour for repair works, following which it resumed its journey towards Puri station, reports added.

pragativadinewsservice
