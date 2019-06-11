Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of World Cup 2019 for 3 weeks

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Shikhar Dhawan
55

London: India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of World Cup 2019 for three weeks due to injury on his left thumb.

Dhawan had sustained injuries on his left thumb during India’s match against defending champions Australia at The Oval on Sunday. Despite, he scored a match-winning 117 against Australia. However, Dhawan didn’t take the field due to the injury and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs.

Related Posts

ATP rankings: Novak Djokovic tops the charts

FIH Hockey Series Finals: India beat Uzbekistan 10-0 to seal…

Yuvraj Singh announces retirement from international cricket

Notably, on Monday, Dhawan had been for a scan and the report revealed that he has a fracture. Following which, he has been ruled out of World Cup 2019 for three weeks.

Shikhar Dhawan will not be able to play India’s upcoming matches against New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.