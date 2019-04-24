SHG chairperson flees with over Rs 6 lakh in Jeypore

Jeypore: A woman, who was the chairperson of a Self Help Group (SHG) in Kaliabandha Sahi in Jeypore of Koraput district, allegedly fled with lakhs of rupees collected by the members of the group.

The accused has been identified as G Gauri of the same locality.

According to sources, Gauri created the group with 16 women of the locality. The members of the group reportedly collected over Rs 6 lakh. However, Gauri made away with the entire amount of money.

The members also tried to search for the accused SHG chairperson but in vain. With no other options left, the victims lodged a complaint with the local police regarding the same.

Acting on the complaint, cops registered a case (81/19) and initiated an investigation into the case, sources said.