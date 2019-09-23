Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team in Top Three at end of Prologue stage

Erfoud: Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team had a successful outing post the Stage 1 of PanAfrica Rally with racers Lorenzo Santolino finishing at P2 and Adrien Metge at P3.

Michael Metge, Johnny Aubert, and Abdul Wahid Tanveer finished the stage at P6, P12, and P15 respectively. The 16th edition of the PanAfrica Rally kicked off on September 21st, 2019, in Morocco. The 90-kilometer course went through the dunes of Sahara Desert and concluded at Merzouga.

Commenting on the performance David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team said,“We are elated to see Lorenzo and Adrien showing immense grit in the beginning of the Rally. Michael navigated really well and did a great job at pulling his skills into action. Johnny Aubert is riding the Sherco TVS RTR 450 for the first time in PanAfrica Rally and I am happy that he integrated perfectly with the team. Tanveer continues to learn and is working hard in the race. We are keenly looking forward to the remaining part of the race and wish the team good luck.”

Lorenzo Santolino, Racer, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team said, “I am thrilled to complete the stage in top three. I have been able to leverage my navigation training well in Morocco and my bike is in great shape. I look forward to performing consistently in the next six days as well.”

The next stage of the six-day Rally will begin today/tomorrow and will cover 275 kilometers around Merzouga.

Rankings for Prologue Stage: