Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress, to be fielded from Patna Sahib

New Delhi: The disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha will join Congress soon and is likely to contest from Patna Sahib constituency against Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The veteran politician and Bollywood actor met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday.

News agencies quoted Sinha as saying :“Joining will happen soon, we will give you a positive news during Navaratri. I will join Congress now.”

Taking to his Twitter handle Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said Sinha will join the party on April 6.

“BJP MP Shatrugna Sinha ji met our Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi today and in national interest has decided to join our Congress. He will formally join Congress on April 6.” Gohil wrote on Twitter.

The actor turned politician was sore as he was not given a ticket for the Lok Sabha polls. He accused the prime minister and BJP chief of running the country like an autocracy.

Sinha also slammed the BJP for denying ticket to party veterans L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi “without their consent”.