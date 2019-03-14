Shatrughan Sinha asks PM to make way for better leadership

New Delhi: The Patna Sahib MP and BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make way for a new and better leadership for the nation.

The disgruntled BJP leader is expected to join the opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan’ soon.

Sinha attacked Modi for not holding a single press conference in his five-year-long tenure. He urged him to “come out with all your black, white and grey shades”.

Sinha who joined the BJP in the 90s had served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

The actor-turned-politician has been sidelined in the party since the arrival of Narendra Modi on the national stage.

Sinha said “location will be the same, situation may be different” which means that he will be seeking re-election from his Patna Sahib but under a new political party.