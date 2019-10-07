Sharper than ever: The new BMW M5 Competition launched in India

Gurgaon: The new BMW M5 Competition was launched in India today. The new BMW M5 Competition will be available at all BMW dealerships across India as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model from today onwards.

Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Operating Officer, BMW Group India said, “The M Division from BMW has always catered to the highest aspirations and imagination of our performance oriented customers. Those who seek the rush of racetrack adrenaline in daily life don’t look beyond the BMW M models. With launch of the new BMW M5 Competition, BMW M GmbH has sharpened the race-inspired character of the BMW M5 high-performance sedan with an even more powerful and sportier model. The new BMW M5 Competition takes the hallmark M performance to the next level and raises the bar for performance, agility and precision within its class.”

The new BMW M5 Competition is available in a petrol variant at an ex-showroom price of INR 1,54,90,000.

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The new BMW M5 Competition is available in Alpine White non-metallic paintwork and in the following metallic paintworks – Black Sapphire, Singapore Grey, Bluestone, Donington Grey, Marina Bay Blue, Snapper Rocks Blue. Optional BMW Individual paint finishes available are – Azurite Black metallic, Alvit Grey metallic, Almandine Brown metallic, Rhodonite Silver metallic. Other optional BMW Individual Special Paintwork available are Brilliant White metallic, Frozen Brilliant White metallic, Pure metal Silver, Frozen Cashmere Silver metallic, Frozen Dark Silver, Frozen Dark Brown metallic, Frozen Arctic Grey metallic and Frozen Marina Bay Blue metallic.

The new BMW M5 Competition is available in a range of fine upholstery combinations – Leather ‘Merino’ with extended contents in the following combination – Silverstone | Black, Aragon Brown | Black and Black | Black. Optionally, BMW Individual full leather trim ‘Merino’ finely structured upholstery is also available in the following combinations – Caramel | Black, Smoke White | Black and Tartufo | Black. Other optional upholstery is available in Full leather trim ‘Merino’ with the following combinations – Silverstone | Black, Aragon Brown | Black and Black | Black.

The new BMW M5 Competition.

The design of the BMW M5 Competition conveys pure athleticism with every detail. The specific M design, along with few and clear lines, signals consistent dynamism. Numerous elements in BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line exclusively emphasise the athletic character. The M kidney grille with grille frame, exterior mirror and characteristic M side air vent with M5 designation in Black high-gloss lends a striking, distinctive sporty look. The BMW M5 Competition features a roof made from extremely lightweight, high-strength carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP).

The rear apron and M rear spoiler in Black-high gloss provide an unmistakable identity. The M specific twin tailpipes with a chrome trim allow visible and audible testament to the vehicle’s athletic performance. ‘Competition’ lettering added to black ‘M5’ badge on the boot lid emphasize the exclusivity of the new BMW M5 Competition. The laminated M5 Competition designation at the side skirts is available as optional equipment.

The interior focuses squarely on the driver; absolute control in all driving situations is the motto here. The M Multifunction sport seats with illuminated M5 logo and M Seat belts reinforce the car’s athleticism with multiple adjustment options allowing maximum comfort. Black seatbelts with an understated stripe design in BMW M GmbH colors bring a distinctive essence to the interior.

The double-spoke design M leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons, the M emblem and chrome detailing feels great in hand. The driver can also use the M Drive M1 and M2 buttons to select the desired settings while driving. A new red start / stop button underlines the motorsport character of the car. The M specific pedals and foot rest in stainless steel emphasize sporty aspiration.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry – BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, Wireless Charging, BMW Head-Up Display and Wireless Apple CarPlay®. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation with a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel with a 12.3” screen and a control display measuring 10.25”. An ‘M Competition’ graphic appears in the instrument cluster when it is starting up. Other features include a high-end Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon with 16 loudspeakers and 600 Watts of output.

The driver assistance systems feature Rear View Camera along with Park Distance Control (PDC) rear and front and Parking Assistant. The latter makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering.

The M TwinPower Turbo 8-cylinder petrol engine in the new BMW M5 Competition leaves nothing to be desired. The high-revving power unit delivers its exceptional output of 460 kW/625 hp at 6000 rpm and a tremendous peak torque of 750 Nm. The boost in performance pushes the new BMW M5 Competition from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 3.3 seconds for the ultimate adrenaline kick.

The 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic features extremely short shifting timings and numerous shifting options from very athletic and dynamic to comfortable and fuel-efficient. The gears can also be shifted manually with the gear lever or via gearshift paddles on the steering wheel.

The M Exhaust system comes with an innovative flap concept. The electrically controlled flaps, positioned just before the rear silencer, minimise exhaust backpressure for optimised efficiency and create a distinctively unmistakable BMW M sound across the entire rev range.

The innovative M xDrive drivetrain system combines hallmark M agility and precision provided by standard rear-wheel drive with traction-enhancing benefits of an all-wheel drive. The driver can choose from different configurations based on combinations of DSC modes (DSC on, MDM, DSC off) and M xDrive modes (4WD, 4WD Sport, 2WD). The configurations allow the drive system to be tailored to both the driver’s personal choice and the nature of the journey. Purists can opt for classical rear-wheel drive by deactivating the all-wheel-drive system.

For utmost safety, the new BMW M5 Competition comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard. Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential. DSC with M xDrive further enhances the safety aspect.

The new BMW M5 Competition delivers maximum driving pleasure coupled with an outstanding performance and fuel consumption ratio thanks to BMW EfficientDynamics measures such as intelligent lightweight design, Brake Energy Regeneration, Auto Start-Stop function, electric power steering, differential and transfer case with optimised warm-up behaviour and aerodynamics (underside panelling, front spoiler, rear spoiler).