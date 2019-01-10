Sharecropper commits suicide in Sundargarh village

Sundargarh: A sharecropper allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his home in Belasara village in Sundargarh district last night.

The deceased, identified as Bansidhar Budek of the same village. He had cultivated paddy on a sharing basis.

According to sources, Bansidhar had an argument with his wife over sharing of paddy with the owner of the land. Upset over the dispute, Bansidhar consumed pesticide, sources said. He was found dead this morning.

Police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.