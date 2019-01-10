Sharecropper commits suicide in Sundargarh village

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Sharecropper commits suicide
Representational Image
5

Sundargarh: A sharecropper allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his home in Belasara village in Sundargarh district last night.

The deceased, identified as Bansidhar Budek of the same village. He had cultivated paddy on a sharing basis.

Related Posts

Anganwadi worker killed in accident, family stage dharna

Three thieves nabbed, thrashed in Balasore village

Fire breaks out at bank in Ganjam

According to sources, Bansidhar had an argument with his wife over sharing of paddy with the owner of the land. Upset over the dispute, Bansidhar consumed pesticide, sources said. He was found dead this morning. 

Police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.