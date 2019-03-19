Sharad Pawar trying to get Congress, AAP together for polls

New Delhi: The Congress is again mulling to align with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi with NCP leader Sharad Pawar actively involved in getting the two parties together.

Sources said AAP leader Sanjay Singh met Pawar on Tuesday at the latter’s residence and held discussions over seat-sharing with the Congress.

It may be noted that the Congress had earlier decided to go alone in Delhi after talks with AAP failed. The local leaders also favoured that the party contest LS polls all alone.

It was felt within the party that “saving” the party was crucial in Delhi in view of impending assembly polls in the state slated later.

The Congress has also failed to forge an alliance with left parties in West Bengal and has been kept out of the ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) of SP-BSP-RLD in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress-RJD seat-sharing is also in troubled waters as the two parties did not declare their candidates on March 17 as promised earlier.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also told reporters after meeting Pawar that with the Constitution, democracy and the country are in “danger” under the Modi dispensation.

It is opportune time that attempts should be made by all opposition parties to unite and come together to fight it out.