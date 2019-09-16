Shakuntala Devi: First look poster of Vidya Balan released

Mumbai: The first look poster of Vidya Balan from her upcoming movie Shakuntala Devi was revealed on Monday. The makers have also released the teaser of the film.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his Twitter.

Filming begins today… Vidya Balan as #ShakuntalaDevi… Based on the life of mathematical genius, the ‘human computer’ – Shakuntala Devi… Directed by Anu Menon… Summer 2020 release… Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/JnyC4W0OfH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

According to reports, the shooting of the film will begin today in London. It is also reported that Vidya waited for four months after signing the film to actually get into the skin of the character and familiarise Devi and her craft.

Based on the life of a mathematical genius, the ‘human computer’ – Shakuntala Devi, the film is directed by Anu Menon.

The film is set to release in the summer of 2020.

Notably, Shakuntala Devi’s genius was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem meant for 18-year-old students. Though she never received any formal education, her talent for numbers also earned her a place in the 1982 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.

Apart from being a Mathematician, she was an astrologer, cookbook author, and a novelist. She travelled the world demonstrating her Mathematical ideas – at colleges, in theatres, on radio, and on television. She also penned the book The World Of Homosexuals.