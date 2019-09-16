Shakuntala Devi: First look poster of Vidya Balan released

BollywoodEntertainmentEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
First look poster of Vidya Balan released
0

Mumbai: The first look poster of Vidya Balan from her upcoming movie Shakuntala Devi was revealed on Monday. The makers have also released the teaser of the film.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his Twitter.

<>

</>

Related Posts

The Guardian’s 100 Best Films: Gangs Of Wasseypur only…

Hollywood’s Christopher Nolan & Robert Pattinson…

I will always be Lata Mangeshkar’s junior, says Ranu…

According to reports, the shooting of the film will begin today in London. It is also reported that Vidya waited for four months after signing the film to actually get into the skin of the character and familiarise Devi and her craft.

Based on the life of a mathematical genius, the ‘human computer’ – Shakuntala Devi, the film is directed by Anu Menon.

The film is set to release in the summer of 2020.

Notably, Shakuntala Devi’s genius was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem meant for 18-year-old students. Though she never received any formal education, her talent for numbers also earned her a place in the 1982 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.

Apart from being a Mathematician, she was an astrologer, cookbook author, and a novelist. She travelled the world demonstrating her Mathematical ideas – at colleges, in theatres, on radio, and on television. She also penned the book The World Of Homosexuals.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

The Guardian’s 100 Best Films: Gangs Of Wasseypur only…

Hollywood’s Christopher Nolan & Robert Pattinson…

I will always be Lata Mangeshkar’s junior, says Ranu…

1 of 416