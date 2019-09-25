Shailesh Gupta elected President of Indian Newspaper Society

Bengaluru: Mr. Shailesh Gupta (Mid-Day) has been elected President of The Indian Newspaper Society for the year 2019-20 at its 80th Annual General Meeting held here today. He succeeds Mr. Jayant Mammen Mathew of Malayala Manorama.

Mr. L. Adimoolam (Health & The Antiseptic) is the Deputy President, Mr. D. D. Purkayastha (Ananda Bazar Patrika) is the Vice President and Mr. Naresh Mohan (Sunday Statesman) is the Honorary Treasurer of the Society for the year 2019-20.

Ms. Mary Paul is the Secretary General of the Society.

The other members of the Executive Committee of the INS are: –

Mr. S. Balasubramaniam Adityan (Daily Thanthi) Mr. Girish Agarwal (Dainik Bhaskar, Bhopal) Mr. Samahit Bal (Pragativadi) Mr. Gaurav Chopra (Filmi Duniya) Mr. Vijay Kumar Chopra (Punjabi Kesari, Jalandhar) Mr. Karan Rajendra Darda (Lokmat, Aurangabad) Mr. Vijay Jawaharlal Darda (Lokmat, Nagpur) Mr. Jagjit Singh Dardi (Charhdikala Daily) Mr. Viveck Goenka (The Indian Express, Mumbai) Mr. Mahendra Mohan Gupta (Dainik Jagran) Mr. Pradeep Gupta (Dataquest) Mr. Sanjay Gupta (Dainik Jagran, Varanasi) Mr. Mohit Jain (Economic Times) Ms. Sarvinder Kaur (Ajit) Mr. M. V. Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhumi Arogya Masika) Dr. R. Lakshmipathy (Dinamalar) Mr. Vilas A. Marathe (Dainik Hindusthan, Amravati) Mr. Harsha Mathew (Vanitha) Mr. Anant Nath (Grihshobhika, Marathi) Mr. Pratap G. Pawar (Sakal) Mr. Rahul Rajkhewa (The Sentinel) Mr. R.M. R. Ramesh (Dinakaran) Mr. K. Raja Prasad Reddy (Sakshi, Vishakhapatnam) Mr. Atideb Sarkar (The Telegraph) Mr. Sharad Saxena (Hindustan Times, Patna) Mr. Rakesh Sharma (Aaj Samaj) Mr. Praveen Someshwar (The Hindustan Times) Mr. Kiran D. Thakur (Tarun Bharat, Belgaum) Mr. Biju Varghese (Mangalam Weekly) Mr. Vinay Verma (The Tribune) Mr. I. Venkat (Sitara) Mr. Bahubali S. Shah (Gujarat Samachar) Mr. Hormusji N. Cama (Bombay Samachar Weekly) Mr. Kundan R. Vyas (Vyapar, Mumbai) Mr. K. N. Tilak Kumar (Deccan Herald & Prajavani) Mr. Ravindra Kumar (The Statesman) Mr. Kiran B. Vadodaria (Sambhaav Metro) Mr. P. V. Chandran (Grehalaksmi) Mr. Somesh Sharma (Rashtradoot Saptahik) Ms. Akila Urankar (Business Standard) Mr. Jayant Mammen Mathew (Malayala Manorama)

It may be mentioned here that the INS had nominated Shailesh Gupta as a nominee to the board of the World Association of Newspapers, Paris in January 2018.

Prior to this, Gupta was elected as the youngest member of the Managing Committee of the Audit Bureau of Circulation in 2004-05. In 2012-13 he was the Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulation.