Shabana Azmi slams makers of PM Modi biopic for mentioning Javed Akhtar’s name to film’s credits

Mumbai: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Sunday slammed the makers of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging they had intentionally mentioned the name of her husband, Javed Akhtar, to the film’s credits.

Shabana criticised the makers of the biopic claiming that the film’s credits to mislead people.

Its quite clear this was done with deliberate intentions to mislead public into believing that @Javedakhtarjadu has written the songs for Mr PM Narendra Modi when the song Ishwar Allah Tere JahaN meiN is from @IamDeepaMehta film 1947Earth. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 23, 2019



Javed Akhtar earlier took to social media to express shock on finding his name as a lyricist. Veteran lyricist Sameer too had expressed surprise on social media on finding his name on the film’s credits.

Akhtar said he had not written any songs for the film.

Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it ! pic.twitter.com/tIeg2vMpVG — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 22, 2019



The producer had also posted an explanation on Twitter, clearing the air on the issue. Producer Sandeep Ssingh said, “We have taken the songs ‘Ishwar Allah’ from the film ‘1947: Earth’ and the song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’ from the film ‘Dus’ in our film, thus we have given the due credits to respective lyricists Javed Sahab and Sameer Ji.”

We have taken the songs ‘Ishwar Allah’ from the film ‘1947:Earth’ and the song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’ from the film ‘Dus’ in our film, thus we have given the due credits to respective lyricists Javed Sahab and Sameer Ji. @TSeries is our Music partner. @ModiTheFilm2019 — Sandip Ssingh (@sandip_Ssingh) March 23, 2019



Actor Vivek Oberoi essays Modi in the biopic, which is scheduled to release on April 5.

The film, also features Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Zarina Wahab and Prashant Narayanan in pivotal roles.