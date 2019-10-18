SGAT Organises Mineral Awareness Programme at TRB Mines

Tensa: In a bid to acquaint students about actual mining and mineral processing operations, the Society of Geoscientists and Allied Technologists (SGAT) organised a Regional Environment-cum-Mineral Awareness Programme (EMAP) at TRB Iron Ore Mines of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), Tensa in Sundergarh district on Friday.

As many as 30 class-IX students from 15 peripheral schools of the mining region along with their guide teachers participated in the day-long programme which involved competitions like oral quiz, written test, identification of common rock, ore and mineral samples.

In the beginning of the programme, the students were taken to the mines for a field visit to gain practical knowledge on mines and mining operations which involved huge machineries. During the tour they interacted with the mining officials to get their queries resolved.

It was an exciting experience for the participating students who faced the written test and quiz that was based on common rocks and ores.

Addressing the gathering, Shri PK Patra, Unit Head of TRB Mines said, “The objective is to facilitate the students an exposure about actual mining and mineral processing operations, transportation system and environment management practices. I’m sure our effort is a stepping stone towards their knowledge on safe mining and its operations”.

Chief guest of the occasion Shri Salil Behera, Dy Director of Mines, Koira region said, “I’m happy that students of this age have shown great interest in minerals and the operations involved in mining. It will be of great help for them in future”.

Stressing on the importance of environment in mining, Shri AB Panigrahi, Secretary, SGAT said, “The mining of ores and minerals should be carried out in a systematic and scientific manner by taking adequate environmental safeguards. This should be supported by individual as well as combined efforts.”

The valedictory session of the programme was graced by Shri T Mohanta, Jt Secretary, SGAT; Shri T.C. Sei, SN Mohanty Mines; Shri CR Sahoo, Mining Officer, Koira and Shri RK Bedbek, Principal, DAV Public School, Tensa.