Sexual Harassment slur on Odissi dance guru Saswat Joshi

Bhubaneswar: A girl student has brought serious allegations of sexual harassment against internationally-acclaimed Odissi dance exponent and classical dancer Saswat Joshi.

The girl, in her allegations, claimed that Joshi had been harassing many of his girl students since long and forcing them to have sexual relation with him. However, none come out to report the matter fearing that it would ruin their career, she added.

Another girl student has also brought similar allegations against the artist. In a Facebook post, the girl alleged that Joshi often raises suspicion on the character of girl students and make comments. “Joshi is not the same person, he looks,” the girl stated in her post.

On the other hand, Joshi has rubbished all the allegations levelled against him. When asked, Joshi said, “The students, both boys & girls, are still with me. False accusations are being made against me on the Social Media platform.”

The Odissi dance guru further added that he does not want to say anything to those who are making such allegations and rather pray the god to bestow them with good knowledge.