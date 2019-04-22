Sexual harassment slur on CJI: SC Bar association seeks action by Full Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has sought action by the Full Court of the Supreme Court into the allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

In its resolution, the SCBA has stated that the proceedings held on April 20 by the bench comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Arun Mishra and Sanjiv Khanna were in violation of the procedure established by law.

“The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association in its emergent meeting has resolved that procedure adopted for conducting the Court proceedings on 20.04.2019 in the matter of allegations made by ex-employee of Supreme Court against the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India is in violation of procedure established by law as well as principles of natural Justice,” the resolution stated.

The SCBA further requested the Full Court of the Supreme Court to take all such necessary steps as may be required in law in this regard. The EC further resolved that it will collate all the materials and facts with regard to the said allegations from Social Media, Electronic Media, Print Media and other available sources, which may be considered in its next meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court Advocates-On-Record Association (SCAORA) expressed its deep reservation against procedural impropriety shown by CJI Justice Ranjan Gogoi, in sou moto proceedings held on 20.04.2019 in the issue relating to allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The SCAORA sought immediate appointment of a committee headed by the full court of Supreme Court to impartially investigate and inquire into the allegations made against the CJI.