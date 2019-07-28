Sex video of two BJP leaders goes viral in Himachal Pradesh, party suspends them

Shimla: An obscene video of two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders went viral on social media in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

The two leaders, who were associated with the Kullu district unit of the BJP and the party’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), have been suspended.

The 12.35-minute video which went viral purportedly shows the two leaders engaged in sexual activities. The obscene video was reportedly shot in the bathroom of a government guesthouse by the two people themselves a few months ago.

The Himachal Pradesh Police registered a case on Saturday under the Information Technology Act and warned the people against sharing the video.

Meanwhile, an audiotape containing the conversation of the suspended BJP leader’s wife and the woman involved in the case also went viral. In the audiotape, the BJP leader’s wife asks the woman to stay away from her husband.

A case was registered on Saturday after the woman seen in the video approached the police.