Sex racket busted in Rayagada, 3 detained

Rayagada: Rayagada police busted a sex racket being operated at a rented house near FCI Square of JK Road in Rayagada district today and rescued two girls engaged in flesh trade.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the rented house, detained three persons for their alleged involvement in the racket.

Besides, the cops have also seized some objectionable items from the house.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to find out whether more persons were involved in the racket.