Sex racket busted in Keonjhar, four arrested

State
By pragativadinewsservice
Keonjhar: Police busted a sex racket which was operating in Keonjhar town and arrested four persons in this connection on Friday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the place and arrested the four persons. Three non-Odia girls engaged in the flesh trade were also rescued during the raid.

Three among the arrested were identified as Brajakishore Sahu of Thakurpatna, Aswini Kumar Nayak of College Road and Pravat Das of Market area.

Further probe is underway into the matter to ascertain the involvement of more people in the racket, sources in the police said.

