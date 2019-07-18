Sex racket busted in Kalahandi; 3 including kingpin held, woman rescued

Kalahandi: Police busted a sex racket being operated in a rented house at Pipalnala under Bhawanipatna Town police limits in Kalahandi district.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a surprise raid at the house and caught three persons in a compromising position.

According to reports, three persons including the kingpin of the sex racket have been arrested and a woman, hailing from West Bengal, rescued by the police.

The arrested have been identified as Riyaz Mohammad (26) of Bazarpada, Ankit Pradhan (22) and Rashmi Ranjan Singh (24), both from Khariar area. Four mobile phones, Rs 1380 and some objectionable items were seized from the spot.

Police said, Riyaz, the kingpin of the illicit trade, has been arrested for the second time on the same charges. He was arrested on November 18, last year from his house along with three others during a raid. A woman involved in skin trade was also rescued from the house.

However, after coming out of jail, Riyaz was again found running sex racket following which a police team led by Bhawanipatna Town IIC Satya Kumar Nanda conducted a raid and caught him red-handed along with others, the police informed.

When asked about the further course of action, the police said that the arrested trio will be produced before the court tomorrow and the woman has been sent to a rehabilitation centre.