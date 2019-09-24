Several Odisha districts to witness rainfall till Sept 29: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here on Tuesday informed that several districts of Odisha will witness rainfall till September 29.

According to met officials, several districts of Odisha will witness rainfall under the influence of cyclonic circulation lying over south Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood extending upto

3.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

Enhanced rainfall activity is likely to continue in some districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours, the officials further stated.

According to the special bulletin of Met department, “A trough extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level runs from the above cyclonic circulation to southwest Madhya Pradesh across Vidarbha.”

“Under the influence of above cyclonic circulation and strong monsoon current, enhanced rainfall activity is very likely in some districts of Odisha”, the bulletin said.

The department has also issued an orange and yellow warning for some districts of Odisha.

While orange warning has been sounded for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Bhadrak and Ganjam districts, a yellow warning has been alerted for the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Boudh and Dhenkanal on September 25.

Sept 26: Heavy rainfall at isolated places likely to occur over districts Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Gajapati of Odisha.

Sept 27: Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places likely to occur over districts Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore of Odisha.

“Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at many places in Odisha between September 28 to September 29. The district names to be updated soon,” the bulletin added.