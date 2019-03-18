Several injured in tram shooting in Netherlands

The Hague: Counter-terrorism police are on constant vigil as several people were wounded in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday, police said.

Utrecht police said on Twitter said: “A shooting occurred on the 24 Oktoberplein in Utrecht. Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter”.

Local media said it is a shooting incident in a tram as gunmen fired upon passengers. Several trauma helicopters have been pressed into service to provide help.

According to reports armed police and emergency vehicles have surrounded a tram that had stopped near a road bridge.

Tram traffic in the area was halted following the incident, media reports said.