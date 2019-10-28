Several houses, properties worth lakhs gutted in separate fire mishaps in Odisha

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
fire mishaps
0

Sambalpur/Balasore/Dhenkanal: Several houses and properties worth lakhs were burnt to cinders in separate fire mishaps in Sambalpur, Balasore, and Dhenkanal districts last night.

In one incident, a major fire broke out at a vegetable market at Golbazar in Sambalpur razing around 100 shops. On being informed, Fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Related Posts

Youth charred alive in Keonjhar village

Thunderstorm alert issued for three districts in Odisha

Defrauding device found in Angul ATM

Similarly, dozens of shoes worth around Rs 3 lakh were gutted in a fire mishap at a shoe shop at Khantapada Bazaar under Bahanaga block of Balasore district.

In another incident, a fire broke out at Shree Krishna Dress Shop located close to National Highway-53 in Bhuban area of Dhenkanal district. Properties worth Rs 1 crore were reportedly gutted after fire broke out in the shop.

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Youth charred alive in Keonjhar village

Thunderstorm alert issued for three districts in Odisha

Defrauding device found in Angul ATM

1 of 2,127