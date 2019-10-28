Several houses, properties worth lakhs gutted in separate fire mishaps in Odisha

Sambalpur/Balasore/Dhenkanal: Several houses and properties worth lakhs were burnt to cinders in separate fire mishaps in Sambalpur, Balasore, and Dhenkanal districts last night.

In one incident, a major fire broke out at a vegetable market at Golbazar in Sambalpur razing around 100 shops. On being informed, Fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Similarly, dozens of shoes worth around Rs 3 lakh were gutted in a fire mishap at a shoe shop at Khantapada Bazaar under Bahanaga block of Balasore district.

In another incident, a fire broke out at Shree Krishna Dress Shop located close to National Highway-53 in Bhuban area of Dhenkanal district. Properties worth Rs 1 crore were reportedly gutted after fire broke out in the shop.