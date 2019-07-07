Seven pilgrims injured as bus hits truck in Jajpur

By pragativadinewsservice
Jajpur: At least seven pilgrims were injured after a bus carrying them collided with a truck near Panikoili tollgate on National Highway 16 here today.

According to sources, the bus named Joy Matadi carrying over 50 passengers was heading to Kolkata from Puri. Meanwhile, the driver lost control over the wheels and hit a truck from the rear.

Seven persons including the bus driver were injured in the mishap. Upon being informed, Panikoili rushed to the spot and sent the injured persons to Jajpur district headquarters hospital.

While the police seized the bus, the truck fled the scene after the mishap.

